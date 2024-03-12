With the various news regarding the Monster Hunter series arriving during the event Capcom Highlights number 2, the company also updated the sales data concerning in particular Monster Hunter Worldwhich confirms itself as one of the biggest successes for the Osaka company, with a truly impressive number of copies sold.

The game has reached the 25 million copies sold on the various platforms in which it is present and considering the different editions, therefore Monter Hunter World: Iceborn including the large additional expansion, but it is still a truly remarkable amount for a title that, previously, could still be considered a bit niche.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the series, which corresponds precisely to March 2024, Capcom has therefore updated the sales data of the most successful chapter seen so far, which has reached truly global notoriety at this point.