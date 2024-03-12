With the various news regarding the Monster Hunter series arriving during the event Capcom Highlights number 2, the company also updated the sales data concerning in particular Monster Hunter Worldwhich confirms itself as one of the biggest successes for the Osaka company, with a truly impressive number of copies sold.
The game has reached the 25 million copies sold on the various platforms in which it is present and considering the different editions, therefore Monter Hunter World: Iceborn including the large additional expansion, but it is still a truly remarkable amount for a title that, previously, could still be considered a bit niche.
On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the series, which corresponds precisely to March 2024, Capcom has therefore updated the sales data of the most successful chapter seen so far, which has reached truly global notoriety at this point.
A success story
The first Monster Hunter: World was released on January 26, 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One, followed by the PC version on August 3 of the same year, while the Iceborne version, including the particularly extensive expansion of the same name, arrived in 2019 on consoles and the following year on PC.
The sales of 25 million for the chapter in question further push the total cumulative sales of the series higher, which now amount to over 97 million copies with data updated to December 31, 2023. Yesterday evening we saw the presentation of the remaster of Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins announced for PS4.
