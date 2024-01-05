The newfound success of Monster Hunter: World on Steam shows no signs of stopping: on the wave of enthusiasm for the announcement of the new chapter, Capcom's hunting game has achieved over 154,000 players peak in the last twenty-four hours.

As reported a few days ago, Monster Hunter World players on Steam continue to increase thanks to MH: Wilds, which it definitely rekindled enthusiasm and pushed many people to throw themselves into the open world experience created by the Osaka house.

At launch in April 2020, Capcom stock recorded 329,333 contemporary playersand it is clear that after about six years seeing numbers like those totaled in these hours makes a certain impression.