Monster Hunter: World has reached 25m sales worldwide, Capcom announced today, as the series marks its 20th anniversary.

The figure includes shipments of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, which bundles the base game with the Iceborne Expansion, Capcom said in its announcement. This marks a new record-high figure for the Monster Hunter series, and Capcom games overall.

Back in October 2021, Capcom revealed the game had reached 20m units shipped since it released in 2018, meaning it's sold another 5m copies in the past two-and-a-half years.



Monster Hunter Wilds Trailer – The Game Awards 2023

The new figure means Monster Hunter: World likely remains comfortably at the top of Capcom's platinum sellers list (unless 2021's Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 10m units within the last three months, which seems unlikely).

Capcom has attributed World's success down to its simultaneous worldwide launch, which was a first for the series, the launch of Iceborne, and other subsequent promotions. The game is also pretty good; in our Monster Hunter: World review, Eurogamer's former editor-in-chief Martin Robinson said the game “sees 13 years of evolution come crashing together with some new influences to create a very exciting breed of beast.”

The Monster Hunter series has plenty going on at the moment. Capcom's remaster of RPG spin-off Monster Hunter Stories releases in June on PC, PS4, and Switch, and its sequel Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will also release on PS4.

Capcom announced the next main game in the series, Monster Hunter Wilds, at The Game Awards 2023 with a trailer and a planned release window of 2025.