Monster Hunter World has seen considerable growth number of players after the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds . The effect of the presentation of the new chapter of the series on the old one can be seen in particular on Steam, where the peak of players has approached 100,000 units several times, after having been below 50,000 for months.

The graphs

Monster Hunter World Player Chart

The Steam Charts graph shows better than any words what is happening. As you can see, on December 7, 2023, the day of The Game Awards 2023, the event during which Wilds was presented, the curve of the number of players began to grow, positioning itself much higher than in previous months, until it reached a peak of 97,006 players.

It must be said that Monster Hunter: World has always been able to count on a good number of players, despite the years, but the Wilds effect was significant, making them double.

The same did not happen for Monster Hunter Rise, despite being more recent than the other, which has seen much less marked growth and is more difficult to detect, even if present.

The number of Monster Hunter Rise players has grown less

In any case, it is clear that the community's attention towards the Monster Hunter series is very high and, if Capcom does everything as it should, Wilds will certainly be a success too. We will be able to play it on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.