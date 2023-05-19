Steamforged Games specialists recently presented on Kickstarters a fundraising campaign board game Of Monster Hunter World: Icebornewhich in a few days has extensively exceeded the goal set and is now sailing towards results much higher than the initial goal.

Game practically a few hours ago, the Kickstarter campaign it aimed to raise just over €172,000 to start production on the game and, with another 13 days to go, it is now close to €600,000. The mission is therefore definitely accomplished and now it’s a question of seeing which ones stretch goal will be able to reach the project in the remaining days.

On the other hand, considering the fame of Steamforged and the subject in question, it was not difficult to predict such a positive outcome. The game should offer, in “table” form, the typical elements of the famous Capcom series, offering the possibility for up to 4 players to take part in adventures focused on hunting various monsters.

To embellish everything there are obviously miniatures and various reconstructions of the typical settings of the series, making the game also a collector’s item for fans. Steamforged is, however, going through a rather stormy period, with a series of layoffs that have occurred within the staff.

However, this evidently hasn’t stopped the new projects and we are now waiting to see how the campaign for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne ends. However, the actual release of the game is still a long way off, given that we are talking about November 2024.