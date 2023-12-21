NVIDIA announced the arrival on GeForce Now Of Monster Hunter: World by Capcom, along with ten other games that will further enrich the library of the cloud gaming service.

“Embark on an epic adventure to the New World aboard the Fifth Fleet and battle ferocious monsters to craft new gear and face even greater battles.” Monster Hunter: World is the latest title from Capcom to enter GeForce Now, after Monster Hunter Rise, Dragon's Dogma and others.