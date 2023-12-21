NVIDIA announced the arrival on GeForce Now Of Monster Hunter: World by Capcom, along with ten other games that will further enrich the library of the cloud gaming service.
“Embark on an epic adventure to the New World aboard the Fifth Fleet and battle ferocious monsters to craft new gear and face even greater battles.” Monster Hunter: World is the latest title from Capcom to enter GeForce Now, after Monster Hunter Rise, Dragon's Dogma and others.
Let's read the list of games added this week on GeForce Now:
- Blasphemous 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Bloons TD Battles (Steam)
- Dark Envoy (Steam)
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Epic Games Store)
- Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (Steam)
- Loddlenaut (Steam)
- Monster Hunter: World (Steam)
- Nova-Life: Amboise (Steam)
- RIDE 5 (Epic Games Store)
- The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone (Steam)
- Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh (Steam)
Finally, NVIDIA reminds us of its offer for Christmas: the Holiday Bundle which, available for a limited period of time, allows you to get 3 months of free PC Game Pass with the purchase of a 6-month Ultimate subscription.
