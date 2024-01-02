The numbers continue to grow contemporary players on Steam Of Monster Hunter Worldthanks to the enthusiasm generated by the presentation of the next chapter of the series due out in 2025, Monster Hunter Wilds.

We had already talked about it in mid-December, when we noticed how the game, released in 2018, had reached 50,000 average active players and peaks of even 100,000 units. The hypothesis at the time was that it was a temporary phenomenon linked to the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds and the hashtag #ReturntoWorld launched by Capcom on X | Twitter, but evidently this is not the case.

In fact, almost a month has passed since the reveal of Wilds and World's numbers have not only not dropped, but have actually increased. In the last week the average concurrent players have risen to approx 60 – 70,000 thousandwith a peak of 138,148 concurrent users, numbers very close to those recorded with the launch of the Alatreon updates and the final Fatalis update in 2020, when the community was very active.

We are also talking about very high numbers in a general sense and which do not differ from other successful games of recent months, such as The Finals, and evergreens of the caliber of EA Sports FC 24, War Thunder and Call of Duty. All of this is clearly surprising considering that Monster Hunter World came out almost five years ago.