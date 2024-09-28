Capcom has more surprises in store for players between now and launch Monster Hunter Wilds. For example, a few hours ago the company confirmed with a post on X the return of a historical monster from the series, namely the Congal ita fanged beast with the features of a gorilla and which includes in its repertoire attacks based on… uh, farts.

Appearing for the first time in Monster Hunter 2, the Congalala features pink fur, a spike on its head and long, sharp claws. A lover of mushrooms, he is able to use a poisonous or flaming breath depending on what he has eaten. As already mentioned, he can also target hunters with his flatulence which in previous games in the series applies status stenchwhich prevents the hunter from consuming healing items, removable using a deodorant.