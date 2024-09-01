Yuya Tokuda, director of Monster Hunter Wildsrevealed through an interview that the game does not include Pay-to-Win, or ‘pay to win’. That is, paid items that give players an advantage over others.

In the same talk he mentioned that they are planning to add armor as DLC or downloadable content that could be considered premium. But he emphasized that there will be nothing for sale that would be considered unfair to others.

Tokuda revealed that transmog or transfiguration, the armor system of Monster Hunter Wildscan be unlocked at a certain point as you progress. Once active it will be possible to create layers of the player’s preferred armor.

That’s why Capcom will be offering some additional skins that will be available as DLC. This designer confirmed that there will only be downloadable content with cosmetic features. At least in this sense.

Fountain: Capcom.

Yuya Tokuda commented that regarding the downloadable content of Monster Hunter Wilds will continue in the same direction they have been heading so far. This implies that a possible expansion of the game in the future is available.

It’s something they handled with previous deliveries, like Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter RiseAnother thing that this creative was asked is why Capcom has not revealed all the monsters in this new video game.

Tokuda stressed that the creatures of Monster Hunter Wilds They are linked to the elements of the game. So there is no point in revealing them separately, but rather with their own developments and the environment they live in. For this designer, this means giving players an idea of ​​what to expect from this title.

The fact that monsters are not revealed beforehand also has to do with the fact that they are related to the story, and it is also necessary to keep some secrets until the end.

Fountain: Capcom.

With details from Rurikhan.