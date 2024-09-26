We remind you that the Tuscan fair will be active from October 30th to November 3rd . Precisely, to try Capcom’s action game it will be necessary to access the Casermetta San Regolo during the Lucca Comics & Games period.

Are you a huge fan of Monster Hunter and can’t wait to try the next chapter? Then you are in luck, because soon it will be possible. Monster Hunter Wilds will be playable at the Lucca Comics & Games .

How the Monster Hunter Wilds demo at Lucca Comics & Games will work

During the fair, the Monster Hunter Wilds demo will include two different missions to complete, for single player and for teams. If digital adventures aren’t enough for you, know that – thanks to a collaboration with Red Bull – at the Casermetta San Regolo there will also be activities for “real hunters”.

Furthermore, Jonno StantonSenior Community Manager and Brand Ambassador of Monster Hunter Wilds will speak to Italian players and present the gameplay of the game, with an in-depth analysis.

We also remind you that Monster Hunter Wilds players who connect their Monster Hunter: World save data will be able to receive special bonus itemsthat is to say:

Felyne Leather Set (Palico Armor) – linking the Monster Hunter: World base game

Felyne Acorn (Palico Weapon) – connecting the base game of Monster Hunter: World

Felyne Leather Pouch (Palico Armor) – connecting the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion

Felyne Scout Wedge (Palico Weapon) – linking the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion

Remaining in theme with the fair, Nintendo has confirmed its presence at Lucca Comics & Games with the first Pop-Up Store in Italy.