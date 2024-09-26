CAPCOM announces some very important news for MONSTER HUNTER WILDnext one coming soon February 28, 2025. As we had already anticipated, the game will be available as a preview during the Lucca Comics & Games 2024which will be held in the Tuscan city from October 30th to November 3rd.

But it doesn’t end there. During the first day of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 the software house left a very rich gameplay of about 12 minutes which will allow all beginners to understand the basics of this new chapter of the franchise.

We leave you now with the gameplay and an extended version of the latest trailer of the game. Enjoy!

Monster Hunter Wilds™ will be playable for the first time in Italy at Lucca Comics & Games 2024

Milan (September 26, 2024) – Italian hunters, report! Capcom, a world leader in the development and publishing of video games, is happy to announce that Monster Hunter Wilds™ will be the protagonist of the next edition of Lucca Comics & Gameswhere it will be playable for the first time exclusively in Italy. The new evolution of the award-winning Monster Hunter™ series – coming out simultaneously worldwide on February 28, 2025 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam with crossplay support – will invade the Casermetta San Regolo during the Lucca Comics & Games period with gaming stations that will allow fans to hunt in two unmissable quests, in single player and multiplayer. In addition, the Casermetta San Regolo dungeon will include exciting activities for real hunters, in partnership with Red Bull.

And if all that isn’t enough, get ready to attend an exclusive gameplay presentation where Jonno Stanton, Senior Community Manager and Brand Ambassador of Monster Hunter Wilds™will share with Italian hunters an in-depth look at the upcoming game. Are you ready to dive into the world of Monster Hunter Wilds™ in this immersive experience from Capcom and Red Bull? Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

Watch the latest trailer of Monster Hunter Wilds on YouTube.

In Monster Hunter Wildsplayers join the ranks of a special Research Commission team investigating the Forbidden Lands. For the first time in the series Monster Hunter™the hunters venture into the unknown alongside their companions, including the Guild-appointed leader Alma, their companion Felyne, and a mysterious child. Monster Hunter Wilds features multidimensional biomes that can transform in unexpected ways.

To help hunters meet the challenges that await them in Monster Hunter Wildsthe series’ beloved gameplay has evolved with an arsenal of new features. Players will be able to seamlessly transition between story sequences and gameplay. To traverse the vast environments of this world, the game introduces the Seikret, a new type of mount. These agile creatures can guide their riders to destinations and allow hunters to perform actions on the go, such as sharpening weapons, gathering materials, and swinging the slingshot. Hunters can also switch to a secondary weapon with their Seikret, allowing hunting parties to adapt to changing conditions in the field without having to return to base.

All 14 iconic weapon types from the series return in Monster Hunter Wilds and have evolved to include new actions. Additionally, the game introduces new systems, such as Precision Mode, which gives hunters more precise control over aiming, guarding, and attacking monsters’ weak points. The new Hook Sling gives hunters additional abilities, including contextual actions and the ability to pick up items from a distance, even when mounted on the Seikret.

The players of Monster Hunter Wilds who will link their save data to Monster Hunter: World will be able to receive special bonus items. These include the Felyne Hide Set (Palico Armor) and the Felyne Acorn (Palico Weapon) for those who link their base game save data to Monster Hunter: Worldand the Felyne Leather Pouch (Palico Armor) along with the Felyne Scout Wedge (Palico Weapon) for those who link their save data from the expansion Monster Hunter World: Iceborne™. For more details, see the official website.