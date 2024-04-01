













A new report has just emerged related to Monster Hunter Wilds, the next entry in this beloved Capcom series. According to this, The title will have a large open world with ample opportunity for exploration. It will also arrive in the first months of 2025.

The information comes from insider Dusk Golem. In the past he shared information that turned out to be real about Resident Evil, now his 'leaks' focus on Monster Hunter Wilds. According to him, Capcom has already had this title in development since 2019. In addition, the open world was the goal of the developers from the beginning.

Those who played the previous ones know that these were divided into regions that served as small areas to explore. Wilds Instead, it will give us a large open world that we can traverse from one end to the other in search of our next prey. In addition to this, it is said that it will occupy several ideas that could not be implemented in World by the technology of the moment.

Finally Dusk Golem confirmed that Capcom wants to launch Monster Hunter Wilds in the first months of 2025. He assured that the company is very committed to this launch window and that he does not believe that they will delay it even for fear of the departure of GTA VI. However, there is still no exact date for its arrival.

What is Monster Hunter?

Monster Hunter is a video game series created by Capcom. As its name says, it is about hunting different monsters in various ecosystems. The gameplay is somewhat complex as it involves creating traps and new weapons from our hunts to become better hunters. It even allows cooperation with other players to take down the most imposing beasts.

Source: Capcom

Its first installment arrived in 2004 on PlayStation 2 and since then it has only grown. His most recent delivery was Rise which was initially launched on Nintendo Switch and then made the jump to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. So if you want to see why it's so exciting, you can give that title a chance before the arrival of Wilds.

