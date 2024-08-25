Monster Hunter Wilds It turned out to be a complete success after emerging as the most awarded video game at gamescom 2024, closely followed by Little Nightmares 3.

The action RPG title was named the video game of the event, as It took home the top awards for “Most Epic Title,” “Most Entertaining,” “Best Trailer,” and “PlayStation Game.”.

In addition, Little Nightmares 3 won the titles for best “image,” “audio” and “Xbox game,” falling just one award short of tying Monster Hunter Wilds as the title of the event.

Source: Capcom

According to the Gamescom juries, the polls for each category are created by a group of independent judges from around the world, who choose the games for each award so that attendees at the event can then vote.

We also recommend you read: Xbox triumphs in multiplatform while killing its console and lying to its community

Monster Hunter Wilds: Price, platforms and release date.

It is expected that Monster Hunter Wilds will be released sometime in 2025 worldwide. We will surely have more information in the coming months to know the exact release date of this title.

The game will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC for an unknown price, as Capcom has not revealed this information yet.

Tell us, what do you think of what we saw? Monster Hunter Wilds at Gamescom? Share it with us via our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.