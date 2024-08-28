The previous game was in fact loved so much that Capcom had to take the time you need to understand exactly what to do with the saga.

Monster Hunter Wilds It’s a massive game that must have taken a long time to develop. How long exactly? Five years according to Capcom, which however explains that it is more than one might expect and the “fault” – or the “merit” depending on the point of view – is the success of Monster Hunter World .

Capcom’s Words on Monster Hunter Wilds

Speaking with Game Developer in a new interviewart director Kaname Fujioka revealed that the Monster Hunter Wilds development team didn’t just work on that game in the years since: they also contributed to the development of 2021’s Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion Sunbreak.

In any case, Monster Hunter Wilds is in the works for well over five years. Fujioka explains in the interview that the long development was partly driven by the huge success of World. “The more people that came into the series, the more we had to think about how we could meet the needs of our users when starting a new project,” Fujioka said.

“There are many more players now, who have a wider level of skill and experience with the series,” the art director added. This means that Capcom had to spend more time on research and development before Monster Hunter Wilds went into full production, to be able to properly plan a game suitable for all new players.

Precision Mode allows you to activate special attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds

In another part of the interview, the series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto jokes that Monster Hunter Wilds game director Yuya Tokuda has “suffered” the most from the long years of development. Tokuda, for his part, explains that he’s especially eager to explore the “ecosystem of monsters” that piqued his interest in the first Monster Hunter trailer over 20 years ago.

But to realize this “ecosystem of monsters” in Wilds “inevitably comes at a cost in terms of resources, and one of those resources is ‘time,'” adds Tokuda. The game director also explains that Capcom has reached the point where it can “push the limits,” but “not only in terms of graphical quality,” but also in terms of immersion.

Finally, if you’re wondering how big the Monster Hunter Wilds map is, one fan attempts a comparison: here’s the image.