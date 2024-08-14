Even today CAPCOM shows us one of the weapons that we will be able to use in MONSTER HUNTER WILDthis time it’s the turn of Sword and Shield. Thanks to its characteristics, this combination of weapons is capable of both blunt and cutting damage. Equipped with high mobility, we can deflect enemy attacks thanks to the shield.

I remind you that if you missed them you can find the trailers for the Broadswordfor the Heavy Crossbowfor the Insect Falchionfor the Rifle-lance. for the Hunting Horn. for the Long Swordfor the Loaded Blade. Hammer and for the Light CrossbowEnjoy!

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS – Sword and Shield

Source: CAPCOM