The winners of the Gamescom Awards 2024or the prizes awarded to the games that stood out the most during the Cologne event. As expected, Monster Hunter Wilds It swept the awards, winning in every single category it was nominated for, most notably the one for best trailer.
Well, very well indeed, too Little Nightmares 3. The new chapter in the horror series created by Supermassive Games won in both the “Visuals” and “Audio” categories, as well as Best Xbox Game.
All the winners
Here’s the full list of winners and nominations:
Best Trailer
Best of Show Floor
- Microsoft / Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard
Visuals
- Winner: Little Nightmares 3
- Crimson Desert
- Dune: Awakening
- Empire of the Ants
- Star Wars Outlaws
Audio
- Winner: Little Nightmares 3
- Dune: Awakening
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Nine Suns
- Star Wars Outlaws
Gameplay
- Winner: Frostpunk 2
- Blue Prince
- Empire of the Ants
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
- The Alters
Most Entertaining
- Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds
- inZoi
- Palworld
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
- Star Wars Outlaws
Most Epic
- Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds
- Crimson Desert
- Dune: Awakening
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
Most Wholesome
- Winner: TavernTalk
- Creatures of Ava
- Tiny Bookshop
- Urban Jungle
- Wood
Games for Impact
- Winner: Creatures of Ava
- GreenGuardiansVR
- Out & About
- REKA
- Tiny Bookshop
Best Xbox Game
- Winner: Little Nightmares 3
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Creatures of Ava
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Alters
Best PC Game
- Winner: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Dune Awakening
- Empire of the Ants
- Frostpunk 2
- The Alters
Best PlayStation Game
- Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Little Nightmares 3
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Unknown 9: Awakening
Best Mobile Game
- Winner: Genshin Impact
- Digital Animals Game
- Dungeons of Dreadlock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret
- Monster Hunter Now
- Zenless Zone Zero
