The winners of the Gamescom Awards 2024or the prizes awarded to the games that stood out the most during the Cologne event. As expected, Monster Hunter Wilds It swept the awards, winning in every single category it was nominated for, most notably the one for best trailer.

Well, very well indeed, too Little Nightmares 3. The new chapter in the horror series created by Supermassive Games won in both the “Visuals” and “Audio” categories, as well as Best Xbox Game.