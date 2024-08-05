CAPCOM has released three new gameplays for the highly anticipated MONSTER HUNTER WILDwhich will arrive worldwide in 2025. The first video will allow us to have a brief overview of all the basic gameplay mechanics who will return in this new chapter. The second one will be dedicated to the Precision Modea new feature that will allow us to attack the enemy’s weak points more easily. Here is a brief description:

Precision Mode allows you to accurately aim your attacks and parries. Use Precision Mode to attack or parry in the direction of the camera, plus you can highlight the monster’s wounds or weak points. Precise shot

Special Attacks Available in Precision Mode: Precision Shots deal massive damage when they hit a wound or weak point. If you hit a wound with a Precision Shot, the wound will be destroyed and you will deal massive damage that stuns the opponent.

The third and final gameplay will be entirely dedicated to the Broadswordan iconic weapon that will make its return in this chapter. The extraordinary attack power of this weapon is balanced by its low mobility and slowness. It is an ideal weapon for those who want to inflict heavy damage and protect themselves from close-range attacks from opponents.

We leave you now with the three gameplays, wishing you as always a good viewing!

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS – Basic mechanics

New Mechanic: Precision Mode

Gameplay: Broadsword

Source: CAPCOM