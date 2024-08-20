Capcom, within the framework of the Gamescom Opening Night Live, shared a new trailer of Monster Hunter Wildswhich served to highlight a couple of new monsters in the game, as well as another hunting area. The first of these is Lala Barina, a huge spider that inhabits a new location called Scarlet Forest.

This site is a tropical forest located in Forbidden Lands, where the green of the vegetation contrasts with the crimson-red waters.

Lala Barina belongs to the Temnoceran class and stands out for its long, sharp limbs. At the tip of its tail it has a stinger and can turn its thorax into a rose-like shape. It is a beautiful but deadly creature in Monster Hunter Wilds.

We Recommend: Monster Hunter Wilds presents a series of videos that show that it could be the best of the saga.

The second monster that entered the scene is King Dau, the top predator of Windward Plains and belongs to the Flying Wyvern class. It is endowed with electrical powers and is very fast, making it very dangerous.

Fountain: Capcom.

Capcom also highlighted in the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds to support hunters, such as Olivia, who is specialized in the use of the hammer. She plays an important role in the story alongside her elite Palico, Athos.

Other elements highlighted in the video are ways that hunters can support each other, such as Power Clash and Offset Attacks, which can unbalance monsters or trigger special attacks.

Delve deeper into the Forbidden Lands with our latest #MHWilds trailer, fresh from @Gamescom ONL. 🔴 New location: the Scarlet Forest

🌹 New monster: Lala Barina

⚡ Windward Plains Apex: King Dau

🙌 New characters!

💪 NPC Support hunters!

🍖 SO TASTY!

➕ more! pic.twitter.com/uLm1ihVy5F — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 20, 2024

In the preview of Monster Hunter Wilds At gamescom Opening Night Live, a new location also made its debut: Kunafa, a settlement of hunters visiting Windward Plains. This place has its own culture and traditions; it is known for its cattle raising and cheese making.

Fountain: Capcom.

It’s also the home of the Seikrets, the mount hunters. Want to know more about the game? We recommend taking a look at its world and what Capcom revealed last June.

Monster Hunter Wilds It will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam in 2025. Apart from this title we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.