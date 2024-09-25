Capcom took advantage of the State of Play broadcast to announce the release date of Monster Hunter Wilds. According to the plan, this video game will be available on February 28, 2025, both on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S as well as PC through Steam.

In addition to this information, the company revealed that this title will be available in different editions at launch. These will be Standard, Deluxe and Premium Deluxe, each with a different price.

The Standard or standard edition of Monster Hunter Wilds will be priced at $69.99, while the Deluxe version will cost $89.99. The latter includes both this title and a variety of cosmetic DLC, such as the Hunter Layered Armor and sticker packs.

Regarding the Premium Deluxe presentation, it will cost $109.99 dollars and includes everything included in the standard and deluxe versions, plus a Premium Bonus, ready for release, and two packages.

Fountain: Capcom.

These are the Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 and 2, which will be released in Spring and Summer 2025, respectively. Players who pre-order any edition of Monster Hunter Wilds will receive the Guild Knight Set armor and the Hope Charm talisman.

Digital pre-orders through the PlayStation Store will also include a Digital Mini Art Book. In addition to this information, Capcom has released a trailer showing off Arkveld, the game’s signature monster.

The flagship monster of Monster Hunter Wilds, Arkveld, emerges with the debut of the game’s key art! Prepare for your journey to the Forbidden Lands and stand face-to-face with this mysterious new threat starting February 28, 2025. #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/u40tw1QAKu — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) September 24, 2024

This creature will represent a great challenge in Monster Hunter Wildswhich was once thought to be extinct. In the video, you can see its deadly attacks. Another detail that stands out in the video is that the Scarlet Forest is inhabited by a local tribe of Lynians, who are known as Wudwuds.

Another of the monsters that lives in this place, Uth Duna, does so as well. It is a Leviathan-type monster. And in another region, Windward Plains, a new Brute Wyvern called Quematrice enters the scene.

Fountain: Capcom.

Among other news related to the game, we must not forget that it was the most awarded game at gamescom 2024 and that among its new features is that it does not restrict armor by gender.

