Also known as the name “White Spectre”, the Arkveld is a flying wyvern with special chain-like appendages extending from its wings that the monster can use to attack. The official website adds that it is “a species long thought to be extinct, its ecology remains shrouded in mystery.

After announcing the release date of Monster Hunter Wilds Capcom has released a ton of new images mostly taken from the latest spectacular State of Play trailer, revealed game cover for consoles and details on the new monsters introduced, including the Arkveld, which has been confirmed as the “flagship” monster of the new chapter in the series.

The other monsters presented

Let’s continue with theUth Dunaa giant Leviathan that is the apex monster of the Crimson Forest, just as the Rey Dau is that of the Windswept Plains. As the trailer suggests, “it is adapted to water-rich environments and is most frequently seen during the Thunderstorm.” We also learn that it “uses moisture and its bodily fluids to create a protective veil around itself.”

Finally, we have the Quematricea Burtale Wyvern that inhabits the Windswept Plains and has a large tail that it uses to ignite the flammable substance that the monster spreads. It is apparently a troublemaker that “often disputes carcasses by fighting other, smaller carinflies.”

We remind you that Monster Hunter Wilds will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC starting from February 28, 2025. In the past few hours Capcom has also revealed the PC system requirements and an expensive Ultra Collector’s Edition that includes a bicycle.