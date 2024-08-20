Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the most anticipated games of 2025, and while the title does not yet have a specific release date, Capcom shared a new trailer for this title during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, where we can appreciate some never-before-seen creatures, and the unique combat of the series.

Considering that Monster Hunter Wild will be present on the Gamescom floor, we will surely have more information about the title in the coming days. Monster Hunter Wild coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2025.

Via: Opening Night Live