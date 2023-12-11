During the Game Awards 2023 Capcom revealed its new project linked to one of its most beloved series: Monster Hunter Wilds. The new chapter is currently in development and is expected to be released in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Ryozo Tsujimoto, producer of the Monster Hunter series, shared his excitement over the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds, expressing the team's desire to create the most immersive Monster Hunter experience yet. He also teased further information on the game in the summer of 2024, awaiting the official launch in 2025. The Monster Hunter series celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year. Since its debut in 2004, the brand's cooperative action RPG has achieved global success, selling over 95 million units worldwide. In these games, players engage in hunting impressive creatures in vast natural environments, facing unique challenges and working together in groups to survive these missions. As a sign of victory, hunters collect materials from defeated monsters to forge and upgrade their equipment.