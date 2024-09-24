CAPCOM took advantage of tonight’s State of Play to announce the release date of the highly anticipated MONSTER HUNTER WILDThe game will be available worldwide starting from next February 28, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The software house has anticipated that in addition to the Standard Edition, two other digital editions will be available, here are the details.

Deluxe Edition (€99.99)

a digital copy of the game

the Deluxe Pack, which includes armor styles, hairstyles, accessories and much more.

Premium Deluxe Edition (€119.99)

a digital copy of the game

the Deluxe Pack, which includes armor styles, hairstyles, accessories and much more.

Cosmetic DLC Pack #1

Cosmetic DLC Pack #2

the Premium Bonus, which includes the Wyvern Ears, an additional song and a set for your profile

Those who pre-order the game will get the armor set as a bonus. Knight Guild and the accessory Amulet of Hope. Furthermore, by pre-ordering it on the PlayStation Store we will get an additional bonus, namely a mini digital artbook.

To celebrate the announcement, the company has released a new trailer for the game, let’s enjoy it together!

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS – Trailer

