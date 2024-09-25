By purchasing any digital edition of Monster Hunter Wilds before launch, you will receive as a booking bonus the armor set (used to modify the player’s appearance, but not stats and skills) Guild Knight and the Amulet of Hope. Additionally, PlayStation Store Exclusive pre-orders guarantee a digital mini artbook in the form of a separate application from the main game.

Following the news presented during the State of Play broadcast last night, today the pre-order digital copies of Monster Hunter Wilds We see prices, details and contents of the various editions available and pre-order bonuses.

Standard, Digital Deluxe and Premium Deluxe Editions

Starting from the Standard Editionwill be available at a price of 79.99 euros for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while the PC version is priced at 69.99 euros. It does not include any extras in particular, other than those guaranteed with pre-orders.

Monster Hunter Wilds Pre-Order Bonus for All Platforms

Going up the level we find the Deluxe Edition at a price of 99.99 euros for consoles and 89.99 euros for PC. It includes the Deluxe Pack, which includes a series of objects for the aesthetic customization of the character, gestures and stickers to use in the chat. Specifically:

Armor Style (Set): Feudal Soldier

Armor Style: Fencer’s Bandage

Armor Style: Oni Horned Wig

Seikret Decorations: Soldier’s Barding

Seikret Decorations: General’s Barding

Felyne Armor Style (set): Ashigaru Felyne

Pendant: Bird’s Bell

Gesture: Battle cry

Gesture: Uchiko

Hairstyle: High Hero Ponytail

Hairstyle: Refined Warrior

Makeup/Face Paint: Hunter’s Kumadori

Makeup/Face Paint: Special Flower

Sticker Set: Avis Unit

Sticker Set: Monsters of the Windy Plains

Plate: Extra Frame – Coppery Dawn

Monster Hunter Wilds Digital Deluxe Edition Contents

Finally we have thePremium Deluxe Edition at 119.99 euros for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and at 109.99 euros for PC. In addition to All Deluxe Edition Contentsalso includes the Premium Bonus Pack and Cosmetic DLC Packs 1 and 2, which will be released post-launch in Spring and Summer 2025 respectively. Specifically, they include:

Premium Bonus (planned to be released with the game)

Armor Style: Wyvernian Ears

Premium Bonus: Hunter Profile (set)

Track: Proof of a Hero (2025 version)

Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 (Spring 2025)

Armor Style: 1 set (5pcs) and 1 piece

Seikret decorations: 2

Charms: 6 (color variations)

Set of poses: 1

Makeup/Face Paint: 1

Sticker set: 1

Set of songs: 1

Mobile Camp Customization Content: 2

Cosmetic DLC Pack 2 (Summer 2025)

Armor Style: 1 set (5 pieces)

Charms: 6 (color variations)

Gesture Set: 2

Hairstyles: 2

Makeup/Face Painting: 2

Sticker set: 1

Monster Hunter Wilds Premium Deluxe Edition Contents

If you are interested, you can find the game on PlayStation Store at this addresson Xbox Store from here and finally on Steam at this link.

We remind you that Monster Hunter Wilds will be available from February 28, 2025Yesterday we saw a new explosive trailer, followed by information on the “flagship” monster and the others shown during the State of Play and the system requirements for the PC version.