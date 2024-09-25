Following the news presented during the State of Play broadcast last night, today the pre-order digital copies of Monster Hunter WildsWe see prices, details and contents of the various editions available and pre-order bonuses.
By purchasing any digital edition of Monster Hunter Wilds before launch, you will receive as a booking bonus the armor set (used to modify the player’s appearance, but not stats and skills) Guild Knight and the Amulet of Hope. Additionally, PlayStation Store Exclusivepre-orders guarantee a digital mini artbook in the form of a separate application from the main game.
