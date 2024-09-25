Capcom has revealed the PC system requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds, following its release date announcement last night’s PlayStation State of Play.

The game will require 140GB of storage on an SSD and 16GB of memory. Minimum specs are for a 1080p upscaled resolution at 30fps, while recommended specs are for 60fps.

It’s set for release on 28th February 2025 across PC (Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements in full:

Minimum required specifications Recommended specs Resolution 1080p (Upscaled) 1080p (FHD) Frame Rate 30 fps 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled) YOU Windows®10 (64-bit Required) Windows®10 (64-bit Required) Processor Intel Core i5-10600

Intel Core i3-12100F

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11600K

Intel Core i5-12400

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Memory 16 GB 16 GB Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

AMD Radeon RX 6700XT VRAM 6GB 8GB Storage 140GB SSD 140GB SSD Note SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p (upscaled from 720 native resolution) / 30 fps under the “Lowest” graphics setting. DirectStorage supported. SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p/60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled) under the “Medium” graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

Will you be playing Monster Hunter Wilds on PC? It’s available to pre-order now on Steam.

Over in Japan, there’s even an Ultra Collector’s Edition that comes with a Seikrat mount-themed folding bike – if you’ve got over a grand to spare.

The #MonsterHunter Wilds ULTRA Collector’s Edition (Japan Exclusive as far as I know) comes with a Baby Seikret Plush, a Seikret theme’d folding bike, PS5 copy of the game, Weapon Bag Style’d pouch, and a Steelbook! Take my money cause oh boy, 181,590 yen ($1,268.72 USD) pic.twitter.com/BpJkph5HXW — Kinokashi 🦈キノ ⏩️ Wekfest LA (@KinoKreations) September 24, 2024

I played Monster Hunter Wilds at Gamescom last month and was impressed with its streamlined gameplay, as well as its monster herds and dynamic weather effects.