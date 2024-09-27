During the recent Capcom Online Program at Tokyo Game Show 2024, Capcom presented an extended trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, showcasing the return of the popular monster Yian Kut-Ku. The footage offered a glimpse of the creature in its natural habitat, the Crimson Forest. The program also delved into game mechanics, with particular attention to the Forbidden Lands. The presentation, led by the character of Alma, highlighted the key features of the title, such as the immersive environment, biodiversity and dynamic climate.

The challenges players will face and the tools at their disposal were also illustrated, including weapons, crafting, camps, mounts and support from other characters. Monster Hunter Wilds will be available February 28, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, with crossplay support. Pre-orders are already open and include special bonuses such as the “Guild Knight Set” armor and the “Hope Amulet” talisman. Pre-orders placed via the PlayStation Store will also include a digital Mini Art Book.