Monster Hunter Wilds it's still the most awaited game by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsuand we imagine it will be for a long time to come: the release of the new chapter of the Capcom series will only take place next year.
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 520 votes
- [NSW] Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal – 435 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 398 votes
- [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 292 votes
- [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 254 votes
- [PS5] Sand Land – 223 votes
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New Steam World – 186 votes
- [PS5] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 180 votes
- [NSW] Pokémon Legends: ZA – 164 votes
- [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 148 votes
As you can see, Pokémon Legends ZA announced in February, is climbing back into the top 10 after debuting in twenty-fifth position, while the podium is completed by Paper Mario: The Millennium Portal (out in May) and the still mysterious Pragmata.
Sand Land in clear growth
As the launch date, set for April 26th, approaches, the enthusiasm of Japanese users is also growing around Sand Land, the interesting tie-in based on the homonymous manga by Akira Toriyama.
The work was made into a feature film as well as an animated series currently available on the Disney+ streaming platform.
#Monster #Hunter #Wilds #anticipated #game #Famitsu #Pokémon #rise
Leave a Reply