Monster Hunter Wilds it's still the most awaited game by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsuand we imagine it will be for a long time to come: the release of the new chapter of the Capcom series will only take place next year.

[PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 520 votes [NSW] Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal – 435 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 398 votes [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 292 votes [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 254 votes [PS5] Sand Land – 223 votes [NSW] Professor Layton and the New Steam World – 186 votes [PS5] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 180 votes [NSW] Pokémon Legends: ZA – 164 votes [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 148 votes

As you can see, Pokémon Legends ZA announced in February, is climbing back into the top 10 after debuting in twenty-fifth position, while the podium is completed by Paper Mario: The Millennium Portal (out in May) and the still mysterious Pragmata.