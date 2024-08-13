Like the Heavy Crossbow, this weapon allows you to target monsters using various types of ammunition with different effects, with the difference that in this case we will have greater freedom of movement and options to shoot more quickly, at the expense of a seemingly lower firepower and the impossibility of equipping a shield.

We are at the halfway point for the trailers of Monster Hunter Wilds which present the 14 types of weapons in the game. This time it’s the turn of the Light Crossbow thanks to which it is possible to drill monsters with shots while maintaining high mobility.

Few new things, but good ones

In particular, the film focuses on the “rapid fire energy“, which allows you to shoot in rapid fire mode until the dedicated bar runs out, which recharges over time and by landing standard attacks.

The possibility of placing some on the ground is back minewhich explode when a monster passes over them or by manually activating them with shots and melee attacks and, as already seen for the heavy counterpart, also the “critical distance” mechanic which determines damage based on the distance between the hunter and the target also depending on the type of ammunition (the bright orange crosshair indicates an optimal distance, while when it is white the damage is reduced).

If you haven’t seen them yet, here are the other weapon trailers released so far: