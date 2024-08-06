CAPCOM continues with the series of introductory trailers to the weapons present in MONSTER HUNTER WILDand today shows us the Heavy Crossbow. Long-range weapon capable of using its ammunition to attack enemies from a distance. It has a automatic guardbut it will be possible to choose whether to repair it manually. By entering Blaze Mode we will be able to shoot special ammunition by consuming energy, which we can recover either by attacking the opponent or gradually over time.

I remind you that if you missed it you can find the trailer for the film in our previous article. Broadsword. Good vision!

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS – Heavy Crossbow

Source: CAPCOM