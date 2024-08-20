During the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024 it was shown a spectacular gameplay trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds: the one to introduce it was the game’s producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto, who went up on stage at the event to bring his greetings to the audience in Cologne.

The video starts off at full speed, showing the team members grappling with a crimson forest with monstrous giant spidersapparently capable of attacking enemies using poison in combination with a certainly inhospitable scenario: a real trap for the hunters of Monster Hunter Wilds.

After that the tone calms down and we see the entrance into a city, among tents and traders, while the protagonists relax between one mission and another. The next assignment, however, sees the team once again struggling with a situation that is anything but simplebetween mountain peaks and powerful lightning-filled storms awaiting them.

The monsters use lightning this time, and what we witness at the end is an exciting roundup which showcases some of the most impressive creatures we will face during the Monster Hunter Wilds campaign.