Surprisingly, during the State of Play which ended just a few minutes ago, the release date of one of the most anticipated titles for early 2025 was announced: we are obviously talking about the ambitious project by Capcom “Monster Hunter Wilds“.

The title, which has shown itself abundantly over the summer, continues to amaze fans of the series by presenting an unprecedented mechanics relating to the relationship between environments and weather: The presence of certain weather conditions should have a strong impact on the type of monsters that will appear in certain areas.

The title, which has also returned to show itself with a series of cinematics full of bizarre and very likeable characters, finally has a definitive release date: February 28, 2025. We remind you that the title will be coming not only to PS5, but also to Xbox Series X/S and PC.