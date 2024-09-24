Many highly anticipated game previews were given during the most recent State of Play, ranging from indie games to major releases. Capcom was not going to be missing from the reveals and we had a new video of Monster Hunter Wilds. And what stands out the most is the fact that we already have a confirmed release date, which will be a reason for joy for those who are fans of the brand.

The chosen date is no less than February 28, 2025. It will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In addition, there will be some pre-sale bonuses for those who purchase the deluxe editions.

Via: State of Play