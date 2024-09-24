Perhaps among the biggest new features announced at tonight’s State of Play is the release date Of Monster Hunter Wildscommunicated with a new and spectacular trailerset for February 28, 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The video showed some new scenes of unreleased gameplay, including narrative moments and above all action phases, with fights against huge creatures and some glimpses of the activities available in the game world, among which we can clearly highlight the return of the fishingclearly visible throughout the video.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the new chapter in the famous series of action RPGs from Capcom based on monster hunting, which presents itself as a clear evolution compared to previous titles, starting with the technological system.