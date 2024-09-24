Perhaps among the biggest new features announced at tonight’s State of Play is the release date Of Monster Hunter Wildscommunicated with a new and spectacular trailerset for February 28, 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
The video showed some new scenes of unreleased gameplay, including narrative moments and above all action phases, with fights against huge creatures and some glimpses of the activities available in the game world, among which we can clearly highlight the return of the fishingclearly visible throughout the video.
Monster Hunter Wilds is the new chapter in the famous series of action RPGs from Capcom based on monster hunting, which presents itself as a clear evolution compared to previous titles, starting with the technological system.
A remarkable evolution
As we can also notice from this new trailer, the graphics engine has made significant progress, with a much richer representation of characters, creatures and settings.
Capcom has reported that more information about the game will come from Tokyo Game Show 2024where the company will be present in force to also present the new chapter of the series.
In the meantime, we finally have a date, with Monster Hunter Wilds being available starting February 28, 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, bringing with it a load of new features that are particularly anticipated by the many fans of the series, some of which we can already see in this trailer.
We recently saw just how big the Monster Hunter Wilds map is, with further details to be found in our hands-on with the game at Gamescom 2024.
