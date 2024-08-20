CAPCOM took advantage of the gamescom 2024 to reveal a new area and a new monster that we will be able to meet in MONSTER HUNTER WILD. This is about the Crimson Forestwhich takes its name from the reddish waters that characterize the undergrowth. In this area we will be able to tackle the Lala Barinaa particular species of Temnoceran that when it opens its thorax resembles the shape of a blooming rose.

But that’s not all. The company also revealed new information for the Ray Daualready shown in previous trailers. This Apex Predator dominates the Windy Plains and can easily pass through the sandstorms that characterize it. Thanks to its ability to control electricity, it is a formidable enemy even for the most experienced hunters.

We leave you now with the new trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS – Lala Barina

Source: CAPCOM