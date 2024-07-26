The response from the Capcom representative in this regard was negative, as Wilds aims to “ exploit the latest technologies to their limits “, an aspect that the Switch hardware clearly cannot guarantee, considering that we are talking about a console that arrived on the market over 7 years ago. And, we suppose, it is the same reason why the game will not also come to PS4 and Xbox One unlike World and Rise.

Monster Hunter Wilds It is undoubtedly one of Capcom’s most ambitious projects and one of the most anticipated titles of 2025 and in this sense it is not surprising that it was at the center of various questions during the last Q&A with the company’s shareholders, one of whom predictably asked if there are plans to bring the game to portable consoles, specifically mentioning Nintendo Switch .

What about Nintendo Switch 2?

“One concept we’ve incorporated into this title is to represent the pinnacle of the Monster Hunter world while utilizing the latest technology to its limits. To that end, the platforms that can currently realize this concept are PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. We’ll be providing more in-depth details on these concepts and themes as we share more about the game in the future.”

Monster Hunter Wilds Hunter Takes on a Pack of Doshaguma

Game director Yuya Tokuda also spoke out on the issue, explaining that Wilds will make the most of the hardware specifications of today’s consoles and PCs, not only to offer impressive technical features, but also to create an even more alive, vibrant and compelling world than World, with monsters featuring even more credible and multifaceted behaviors.

As obvious as it may seem, it is important to point out that this does not exclude from the equation a possible porting for Nintendo Switch 2which will necessarily boast more modern hardware and perhaps even be able to support a high-profile title like Monster Hunter Wilds.

We remind you that the game is expected during the course of the 2025with more details on the release date expected to arrive in the coming months. In this regard, Capcom has confirmed that it will be attending Gamescom 2024, where it will be possible to try out Monster Hunter Wilds first-hand.