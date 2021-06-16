When, in 2020, the first trailer of the film by Monster Hunter (one of my favorite franchises, born in 2005) first I jumped for joy, then, recovering my sanity and analyzing the short clips of the video, I came to the following conclusion: “Here it is. Here we go again”. The history of cinema is indeed studded with failures drawn from video games: FINAL FANTASY, Assassin’s Creed, Resident Evil, Tekken, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat… until Super Mario Bros (1993), the first live film based on a video game. Let’s say you can feel when a title like that risks the fool, and some characteristics of the film already gave me the inkling of yet another jumble of information amalgamated to create yet another film that does not satisfy anyone. Other clips, however, have left me a shred of hope, until the end, until this tragic Wednesday, June 16. Monster Hunter worthily conquers the podium of the worst films based on video games.

Do not be scandalized if I tell you now that I would watch the Mario and Luigi parody (which at times I appreciated) at least ten times before looking at ten minutes of the film directed by Paul WS Anderson. The reason why? We will explain it to you immediately.

Original title: Monster Hunter

English title: Monster Hunter

Japanese release: March 26, 2021



Italian release: June 16, 2021

Kind: Fantasy, Action, Adventure

Duration: About 90 minutes

Production: United States, China, Germany, Japan



Film script: Paul WS Anderson

Adapted from: video game series



Excuse me, sir, where can I find the plot?

Read on Wikipedia what it is “Of the film adaptation of the video game series of the same name” makes you shiver, considering that in an hour and a half of Monster very few of them are seen, as well as of Hunter. Here, maybe it would take a rule which obliges the directors to having played a minimum of 50 hours of playing a game before you can make a movie about it (even if the case may be Assassin’s Creed proves that being a fan of the saga is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition).

The fact is that, among the most lacking points of this film, there is theabsence of a plot, and not only related to the game: from a few minutes after the opening credits, until the end, I wondered where the director wanted to go, before discovering that the answer was “nowhere”. Despite the 90s editing, which leaves you with the illusion of a slow start before the big twist, the viewer will gradually begin to die inside, acquiring the awareness that the common thread is reduced to a “there is a world where there are bad dragons, and we show you a taste of them ”. The script stops at the premise of a group of soldiers who by chance end up teleported to another world (you know the news) where they try to survive. The rest are a sequence of trashy scenes, horror, unwanted parodies and vague references to the game, mixed with the same sagacity of a film of the Asylum.



A rambling flow of events that tosses Milla Jovovich and her allies to the last frame: a mass of Apceros (herbivorous dinosaurs) scared to death, arachnids everywhere (which then, why, when they could enter Hornetur or Vespoid ?!), punching conversations, communication problems, and a fleeting final battle. Not to mention the scenes that should be the most epic moments: reversals to the Fast and Furious, Rathalos that shoot down jets by surfing them, and explosions that Michael Bay move. All for a film that ends even without a real ending, to leave room for sequels that loooong they will hardly see the light.

What the f *** is going on ?!

“What the f *** is going on ?!” is the phrase that fits perfectly with every scene, both for those who have spent tens of hundreds of hours on Monster Hunter, and for those who have never played the title (and never will play it after seeing the film). It cannot be said that references to videogame success are totally lacking Japanese: there are the Diablos and the Rathalos, really well done in certain scenes (and now I understand why they were used in the trailers), as well as the few minutes in which the game’s weapons or typical attire appear. A Felyne (the cat who cooks), the admiral, and even the assistant! I confess that at the beginning of the film I was happy to hear it.

But then the references leave room for an eternal escape and a flood of scenes that, between a laugh of frustration and the other, they will remind you of other movies you would like to see in its place: the dinosaurs falling off the cliff, the chase to the Jurassic Park, an escape from the spider’s web in style Lord of the Rings, and even a scene inspired by the Shark (which we do not spoil you). And as you discuss these references to the cry of what the f *** is going onAs you try to survive the epileptic seizures induced by special effects, you will wonder how it is possible to have created a film with this name with only two significant creatures.

For half of the movie you will be forced to put up with the annoying and useless fight in the desert between Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and the mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), who tries to help her and her team for much of the film, mostly getting pies in the face. For the other, however, you will be deluded that some clash worthy of the brand is about to arrive, while you are shown some weapons, grapples, new scenarios and above all the Rathalos, for many years a true icon of the series. I will probably be biased, as many fans of the saga will be, but I have seen episodes of the legendary series of Hercules shot with more realism than this film, which believes in it as much when the team of rulers of the earth than in Avatar – The Legend of Aang, it took ten seconds to lift a 1 kg stone. Indeed, there is a hint of realism, and that is what he had already made you try MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD with his collaboration with The Witcher, or the compassion for these poor animals taken with machine guns and sword in the face for no real reason. Those poor beasts!

Watched in company could be fun

Some great special effects Non-existent plot

Very few references to the game

Repetitive scenarios