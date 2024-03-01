Capcom has announced a special event for Monster Hunter to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series, but confirmed that this event will not contain any new announcements or information about Monster Hunter Wilds. The event will be held on March 13th at 00:00 (Italian time), a time that is not exactly convenient for us Italians. Two bad news in one fell swoop, in short.

The official Twitter account of Monster Hunter reads: “We'll celebrate 20 years of Monster Hunter, reveal your top 10 monsters of all time, and so much more!”

The second tweet reads, “This special program will not contain new game announcements or news about Monster Hunter Wilds.”