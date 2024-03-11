There are video games that have practically been abandoned on Nintendo 3DS, a portable console on which you can no longer make any type of purchases, leaving aside a legacy that people will miss, and to this is added that online will no longer be available. serve in April of this year. One of the titles that was partially lost was Monster Hunter Stories, but fortunately, Capcom will launch a new version that not only reaches switchbut to more platforms.

Today a new event for this company's games has been held, confirming DLC ​​for Street Fighter 6, among other details that fans liked. And within the revelations it has been mentioned that this remastering finally has its release date. Being the next June 14th the day chosen for people to start capturing such unique monsters and using them for the fiercest battles.

Here you can see the new trailer:

This is the game description:

Get ready for the return of Monsties as Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin spread their wings on new platforms this summer! The first entry in the series will bring its turn-based RPG action on June 14, 2024. Riders can look forward to an epic summer of adventure with Monster Hunter Stories and its new features, including voiceovers in Japanese and English, seven new subtitle languages, a new Museum Mode encompassing more than 200 pieces of concept art, music background and developer sketches. and updates to titles previously only available in Japan. Experience riding Monsties in stunning detail on larger screens, enhanced with refined high-definition modeling, textures and lighting. Pre-orders will be available soon with special bonuses including the King and Queen of Navirou outfits for Monster Hunter Stories.

Remember that Monster Hunter Stories will come to PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: It's time for more people to learn about the franchise. The best thing is that the sequel is also confirmed, and it will come to devices where the frames do not fall out all the time, so it will be worth taking a look at these video games.