CAPCOM announces that the remastered edition of Monster Hunter Storiesoriginally released on Nintendo 3DS and then on mobile devices, it will be available next time June 14th on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

This is an exclusively digital release, whose pre-orders will include the outfits “King” And “Queen” For Navirou.

Those looking for a physical edition will be able to find it in Monster Hunter Stories Collectioncoming in physical version only on PlayStation 4, which includes this game and the port of the second episode releasing on the same day. The bundle is also available digitally for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Monster Hunter Stories – Announcement Trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu