Monster Hunter Stories, Capcom's first – and wonderfully successful – stab at adapting the series' classic monster battling action into a family friendly turn-based RPG, is, as per today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, getting a Switch remaster sometime this “summer”. Seperately, Capcom has confirmed it's coming to PS4 and PC too.

Switch owners have, of course, already had a chance to sample the Monster Hunter Stories series when its acclaimed second outing launched on Nintendo's platform in 2021. However, Nintendo's latest Direct has revealed the original game – first released for 3DS back in 2016 – is getting a thorough spruce-up for modern audiences.

Monster Hunter Stories 1 casts players as a Monster Rider, setting them loose in a colourful, cartoony rendition of the series' universe to indulge in some classic RPG-style questing and Pokémon-esque monster collecting, battling, and rearing – and very good it is too.



Monster Hunter Stories – Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4





Monster Hunter Stories remaster announcement trailer.

Capcom says its newly announced Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC rendition of the original Monster Hunter Stories will sport HD visuals, new voice overs, a museum mode featuring art and music from the game, plus additional content previously only available in Japan.

There's no exact release date for the Monster Hunter Stories remaster's arrival, but it's currently scheduled to flap in on great big leathery wings sometime this “summer”.