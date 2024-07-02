Two games that were originally only available on Nintendo consoles are coming to PlayStation for the first time: Monster Hunter Stories and its sequel, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, offering an experience that combines the open world, multiplayer experience of Monster Hunter with a more traditional, story-driven RPG structure. One game is a remaster of the original 3DS title, while the other is a port of the title to Switch. In Monster Hunter Stories, the player takes on the role of a young Rider, a monster hunter who does more than simply fight monsters, but also creates a special bond with them through a magical stone called a kinship. The protagonist discovers a mysterious infection called the Black Blight, which alters the behavior of monsters, threatening the ecosystem. Together with his friends from the village of Hakum, the protagonist sets out on an adventure to defeat the calamity, facing intense challenges, uncovering secrets in the ancient ruins, and forming bonds with various Monsties along the way.

In the second chapter, the player must face the legend of Rathalos, which could bring destruction to the world with a simple flap of its wings. Alongside the protagonist is Ena, a young Wyverian who carries with her a Rathalos egg, containing the legendary creature. In this sequel, the game universe expands and the plot becomes more complex, while maintaining classic elements such as the figure of the chosen one and his adventures to save the world. A very notable element is the introduction of voice acting in the first game, greatly improving the experience compared to the original version for Nintendo 3DS.

Monster Hunter Stories’ gameplay breaks away from series tradition, focusing on forming bonds with Monsties that aid the player in battle against more powerful opponents. The turn-based battle system features the Rider, a selected Monstie, and an ally with their respective monster. The mechanics are based on a rock, paper, scissors system, where each attack and ability comes in three types: Strong, Technical, and Agile. Monsties are obtained by collecting eggs of varying rarity from nests scattered across the map. Each Monsty has unique abilities based on their species, many of which will be familiar to Capcom fans. In Monster Hunter Stories 2, abilities can be carried over, allowing for more advanced customization of the creatures. Wings of Ruin further expands on the gameplay of the first game, introducing cinematic cutscenes for Monsties’ abilities, as well as online multiplayer battles in both co-op and versus modes.

Both games in the collection feature varied regions, with rich environments and distinct fauna, mirroring the main series. Each region offers secrets to discover and Monsties to befriend. In Wings of Ruin, the environments are larger and more diverse, with biomes offering rare creatures and resources. The art style is a strong point, with colorful graphics and improved character models over the original release. However, some textures do show the age of the original Nintendo 3DS game, although the frame rate is stable at 60 fps. Wings of Ruin offers superior graphics and technical detail, with light and shadow effects adding to the visual experience. Tribal soundtracks add to the atmosphere, and voice acting adds to the immersive experience.

Monster Hunter Stories Collection is a great option for those who haven’t had a chance to play the original games on Nintendo consoles. It offers an engaging story and charming characters, introducing players to the world of Monster Hunter with a more traditional approach than the main series. However, as a full-price collection it’s a bit limited, with only the first game remastered and the second a direct port of the Switch version.

Format: Switch, PS4 (tested version), PC publisher: Capcom Developer: Capcom Vote: 7/10