Those who pre-order the game will receive as a special bonus the Kamura costume for Ena, inspired by the twins Hinoa and Minoto from Monster Hunter Rise. The game will also be available in a special bundle that also includes the first Monster Hunter Stories coming to PS4 on the same day.

At the end of the second day of Capcom Highlights, the PS4 version Of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins . It will be available starting from June 14, 2024 . Below is the trailer that accompanied the announcement.

What is Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins?

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is the second chapter of the Monster Hunter spin-off series JRPGinitially released on Nintendo Switch and PC in summer 2021.

As the grandson of the legendary Rider Red, we will embark on a great adventure after meeting Ena, a Wyvernian girl who has been entrusted with a Rathalos egg that contains a creature of devastating power. As in the previous chapter, we will be able to face the Monstie in battle and make them our teammates, including iconic creatures from the series such as Nergigante, Mizutsune, Kushala Daora, Teostra and so on.

