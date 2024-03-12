CAPCOM announces that, in addition to the remastered edition of Monster Hunter Storiesfrom the next one June 14th the edition will also be available PlayStation 4 Of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruinalready available on Nintendo Switch and PC.

This is also a digital release, but those looking for a physical edition will be able to find it in Monster Hunter Stories Collectionwhich includes this game and the remastered version of the first episode releasing on the same day.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Announcement Trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu