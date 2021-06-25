With a post released through on the social pages of MONSTER HUNTER, CAPCOM announces that it has updated the minimum and recommended requirements for the edition PC of MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2, coming up Steam come on Nintendo Switch from the July 9.

Let’s find out the updated requirements together:

Following the announcement of NVIDIA, which reports the end of support for some GPUs as of October 4, 2021, the minimum and recommended system requirements for this game have changed: Minimum Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core ™ i5-3470 3.20 GHz or AMD FX-6300 ™ or better

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 / 2GB VRAM or AMD Radeon RX 560 / 2GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 28 GB of available space

Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (must support DirectX® 9.0c or higher)

Additional Notes: This game should run at 1080p / 30 FPS. If your PC does not have the specifications to run the game at the selected graphics quality, you need to decrease it by going to Options> Graphics. An internet connection is required for product activation. Recommended Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core ™ i5-4460 3.20 GHz or AMD FX-8300 ™ or better

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 / 2GB VRAM or AMD Radeon RX 560 / 2GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 28 GB of available space

Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (must support DirectX® 9.0c or higher)

Additional Notes: This game should run at 1080p / 30 FPS. An internet connection is required for product activation.

If you missed the opening movie of the game, we refer you to the previous news.

Source: CAPCOM