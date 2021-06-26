On YouTube, the FPSY channel published a technical video analysis preliminary of the demo for Nintendo Switch of Monster Hunter Stories 2. In this way it is possible to begin to get an idea of ​​how Capcom engineers worked and what we can expect from the final version of the game.

This is because, if it is true that it is a non-final version of the game, the time available from the developers is not very much and in these weeks it will be possible only to improve the game engine.

The preliminary judgment, which also emerges in our test of Monster Hunter Stories 2, is of a very convincing and absolutely impactful artistic sector. Nintendo Switch, however, struggles a bit to manage everything smoothly.

In docked mode, Monster Hunter Stories 2 runs a 1600×900 dynamic which occasionally drop to 1536×864 with an unblocked 30 FPS frame rate. In portable mode the resolution drops to 1280×720. During the cutscenes the frame rate drops to 20FPs.

FPSY thinks Capcom could to block the frame rate at 30FPS to improve the smooth feeling of the game, which with an unlocked frame rate is very little constant. The judgment is however positive. Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be released on July 9, 2021 on PC and Nintendo Switch.