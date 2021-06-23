CAPCOM released the opening footage for MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin, arriving on July 9 up Nintendo Switch is PC. But that is not all. The software house, Famitsu is V-Jump have in fact released many new gameplay of the title, which will allow us to take a preview look at the game system and the settings that we can visit inside.

Before leaving you to the many videos I remind you that if you want to know more about MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin you can find lots of details in our previous article. Good vision.

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin – Opening Cinematic

Gameplay

The new story trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin shed light on the fate of the famous Monster Rider Red, the origins of Razewing Ratha and the player’s journey to unravel the prophecy of Wings of Ruin. Monster Riders eager to get in the saddle to play the early hours of the highly anticipated RPG can enjoy a Free Trial Version that offers full save data transfer when available on June 25 for Nintendo Switch ™ and on Steam at launch. Fans interested in seeing more diverse and majestic monsters coming to the game may in fact catch a glimpse of numerous fan-favorite monsters they can bond with on their travels, including Elder Dragons Kushala Daora and Teostra. Finally, the showcase offered a closer look at some of the free updates of the title coming to the game after its release on July 9, 2021, starting with Palamute’s Monster Hunter Rise.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu