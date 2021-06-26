Capcom will soon show the game’s launch trailer and cooperative gameplay.

The launch of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is approaching, a spin-off to which Capcom it has given up a lot of prominence over the last few months. To this day, we already have evidence of most of the news that this installment raises, but if you have it on the radar you will be pleased to know that there is still a last broadcast pending loaded with information.

According to the official Twitter account, the video will be broadcast, in Japanese with English subtitles, on July 2 via Twitch. A small list of topics that we can see during the broadcast has also been shared, among which is the launch trailer and a gameplay of the new cooperative mode, which is also one of the great attractions of the core saga.

In addition to this, we will also have feedback from the developers about Capcom’s creative process and even news about a upgrade. In fact, we already know that a few days after its premiere, the game will introduce Comrade Canyne as a new Monstie: it is one of several crossovers that its managers have up their sleeve.

Presumably there will be more news on updates during the broadcast. Be that as it may, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be available on July 9 on Nintendo Switch and, oddly enough, also on PC. The compatible version of Monster Hunter Rise will be asked a little more, until the beginning of 2022.

