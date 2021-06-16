During the Nintendo Treehouse, CAPCOM showed the first gameplay of the upcoming demo for MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin.

In fact, as previously anticipated, the next one June 25 will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC a trial version of the game, thanks to which we will be able to experiment the first hours of the title. Once the demo is complete we can keep the save for later use within the full game, so as not to miss any progress made.

Before leaving you to the gameplay I remind you that MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin will be available worldwide from 9 July on Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more details about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2 – Gameplay

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4Jg0QAMAbw

The new story trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin shed light on the fate of the famous Monster Rider Red, the origins of Razewing Ratha and the player’s journey to unravel the prophecy of Wings of Ruin. Monster Riders eager to get in the saddle to play the early hours of the highly anticipated RPG can enjoy a Free Trial Version that offers full save data transfer when available on June 25 for Nintendo Switch ™ and on Steam at launch. Fans interested in seeing more diverse and majestic monsters coming to the game may in fact catch a glimpse of numerous fan-favorite monsters they can bond with on their travels, including Elder Dragons Kushala Daora and Teostra. Finally, the showcase offered a closer look at some of the free updates of the title coming to the game after its release on July 9, 2021, starting with Palamute’s Monster Hunter Rise.

Source: Nintendo, CAPCOM Street Gematsu