There demo playable of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for Nintendo Switch Sara available soon on eShop, having already appeared in Japan and Australia. It is probably a matter of hours.

Announced along with the E3 2021 trailer, the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo will allow you to try the game in preview and get an idea of ​​the experience it offers before the official launch, set for 9 July.

If you have read our Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin trial, you will nevertheless know that the new title Capcom it surprised us positively and boasts an undoubted potential that we hope will be best expressed in the full version.

Take on a new adventure in the second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and fight alongside the Monstie, show your allies in this epic fight against evil.

You are Red’s grandson, an illustrious Rider of the past. It all begins with your encounter with Ena, a Wyvernian girl who has been entrusted with a Rathalos egg that contains a creature of devastating power.

Embark on a journey that will test your friendship in a world shaken by profound changes and discover the truth behind the legends of the past.