Video games are the current king of entertainment. This unstoppable way of killing time is consolidating itself in the first place in the ranking day by day, while the audiovisual industry follows behind, looking for synchronicities so as not to lose speed. The difference in numbers between these options to combat boredom is increasing. According to this situation, in which it is clear who is in charge in the leisure industry, cross-fertilization between electronic games and movies is inevitable. It moves forward, cultivating synergies that lead to blockbusters, such as ‘Sonic’ on the big screen or the series ‘The Witcher’ in streaming.

Video.



Trailer of ‘Monster Hunter’.



Paul WS Anderson, a guy who promised with the magnificent ‘Final Horizon’ in the 90s, to get lost along the way – he martyred us with his tacky version of ‘The Three Musketeers’ -, he already intuited with time the profitability of adaptations, acting as a visionary producer with the ‘Resident: Evil’ series. Now it repeats with its star protagonist, Milla Jovovich, in another live-action version of a popular video game: ‘Monster Hunter’. Thinking of the Asian market, with co-production of China and Japan, an increasingly common fact in commercial cinema, the outcome of the film clearly has in mind: the opening of a new adventure franchise, with priceless monsters and abundant special effects, who is not short when it comes to squeezing out all the imaginable tics of the B series.

‘Monster Hunter’ begins as the mythical ‘The end of the countdown’, queen of the video store, changing the aircraft carrier for a tank. A group of soldiers, led by the fierce role of Jovovich, who replicates his Alice from ‘Resident Evil’, scourge of the undead, is immersed in a strange electrical storm that pushes the soldiers to travel in space-time . In perplexity, the squad wakes up in another world, in the middle of the desert, where they are attacked by gigantic creatures that devour human flesh. Remembering ‘Tremors’, Hilarious cult film starring Kevin Bacon that has given rise to a delusional series of low-budget films, a monster that hides under the sand bites the recruits who cannot pierce their skin with their latest-batch firearms .

Some members of the small battalion flee from the escabechina taking refuge in the mountains, where other lethal beings urge from the shadows. Thus begins this jump from the pixels to the frames that he signs a routine WS Anderson, relaxed in his healthy intention to offer the viewer a film of escape, full of visual effects, without complicating life as a filmmaker, already a veteran in these struggles. The project is based precisely on his obsession with the starting video game, one of the best-selling releases of Capcon, a company with which he already had a fruitful relationship with the ‘Resident Evil’ saga, amassing huge profits all over the planet, especially in Asia. .

An image of ‘Monster Hunter’.

Every time he gave the command in front of the television, playing ‘Monster Hunter’, WS Anderson imagined it in cinema format. To anchor the oriental public, knowing their preferences, the sagacious filmmaker has included in his main cast the ineffable Tony Jaa, whose skills with martial arts are clear in praised genre films such as ‘Awakening of the dragons’, ‘Paradox’ or the well-known ‘Ong Bak’ saga. As a mountebank hunter, he joins the character of Jovovich to stand up to the lethal masses that seek to tickle them, the best of the whole. Killing the monsters, elaborating tricks, backbone a sympathetic fantasy-themed film with an uncomplexed adventurous spirit that wields a painting action scene. Enjoyable if the film is separated from the video game and we face its pass with an adolescent mentality. Also featured is the charismatic Ron Perlman breaking spawn bones with an unfathomable mace.